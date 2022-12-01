Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire must jointly manage land, maritime boundaries - Owusu-Bio

Business News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio has called on the Ghana Boundary Commission and La Cote D’Ivoire to consider the emerging security threats confronting the West African Region.



According to him, both countries must jointly manage their common Land and Maritime boundaries to help intensify the safeguarding of territorial integrities.



Delivering remarks at the opening session of the second Joint Ghana/La Cote D’ivoire Boundary Commissions Technical Meeting held in Accra on November 30, 2022, Benito Owusu-Bio called for increased collaboration aimed at fostering security, peace and unity among Ghana and La Cote D’ivoire.



“I am extremely glad to observe such significant strides made by the Ghana Boundary Commission and the National Boundary Commission of La Côte d’Ivoire in organising such Joint Technical meeting. Such high levels of dedication are crucial for the management and preservation of our shared common boundaries.”



“I therefore, commend the two Boundary Commissions for their dedication and diligence on the work done so far” the deputy minister added.



He further called on the both countries to in the near future look into joint cross-border activities and help address challenges with regard to the common boundaries of the two countries.



Meanwhile, Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, H. E Tiemoko Moriko in his remarks expressed confidence that the joint technical meeting will help both countries to find common ground in deliberations and further strengthen bilateral relationships.



“I really hope that after this meeting, we will arrive at an acceptable solution because I believe we are one nation. We share the same cultural values, and religious heritage among others and this should strengthen our boundaries even better,” H.E Moriko noted.



National Coordinator of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Emmanuel Wekem Kotia on his part said the commission has in the last few years engaged in fruitful deliberations with Cote D’Ivoire in order to build the necessary consensus and relationship.



Major General Kotia however indicated that the purpose of this year's Technical Meeting will hinge on future joint activities between Ghana and Cote D'Ivoire.



Some of the areas of focus include; The Operationalisation and Reaffirmation of Land boundaries, implementation of the International Tribunal for the Law of Sea ruling between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire, setting up of joint committees on Maritime and Land Boundary issues, among others.