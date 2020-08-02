Press Releases of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: AGI Publication

Ghana-China Trader B2B Group opens Ghana office

The office will support Ghanaian traders, entrepreneurs, industrialists and merchants

A vibrant business networking group established by Chinese manufacturers and Ghanaian entrepreneurs has opened an operational office to support Ghanaian traders, entrepreneurs, industrialists and merchants to connect to do business.



During the official opening of the office, the Spokesperson in Ghana, Mr. Edmund Dziewornu Ametordzi said the opening of the office at this time was opportune because it would help address the difficulties in movements of people and goods between these two countries in the face of the COVID-19.



He continued that "we all have witnessed the impact of the pandemic on global trade and movement such as the hiatus in international travels and trade...and so it is important that suppliers and buyers are connected so business can continue between the two countries. With our team of professionals from both ends, business will continue and flourish than never before."



Mr. Ametordzi stated that the main purpose of this group was to help connect traders, industrialists and entrepreneurs from both countries, and more importantly to help manufacturers and suppliers meet importers and buyers.



"We also do sourcing of machineries and products for Ghanaian traders and importers," he said.



Our group members growth is very important to us so we develop bespoke capacity building programmes through situation driven inputs (trainings) system to hone their skills.



"In partnership with our individual colleagues and organisations in China, we have established virtual platforms to engage suppliers and moreover, we serve the interest of industries and traders," he concluded.



Major partners of Ghana-China B2B in China include Grand International Exhibition Co. Ltd.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.