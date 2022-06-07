Ghana Chamber of Mines gets new president, executives

Business News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has elected and inducted a new President, Mr. Joshua Mortoti, Executive Vice President and Head of West Africa for Gold Fields.



Mr. Mortoti takes over from Mr. Eric Asubonteng, Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi who served two terms in the last four years.



General Manager of Chirano Gold Mines, Mr. George Nutor, and Managing Director of Adamus Resources, Ms. Angela List were also elected first and second Vice Presidents respectively.



Accepting the mantle of leadership, Mr. Mortoti expressed the hope that the mines would continue to work together “to drive the agenda of a responsible and sustainable mining in Ghana that provides enduring value to our host communities, government, and our investors.”



He stated that taking up such a role in these times of global uncertainty coupled with domestic socio-economic challenges “is quite a daunting task, but surmountable with the support of every one of you within the industry. It is, therefore, honor and pleasure to serve as the President of our beloved Chamber and to lead its engagements and advocacy for the next two years.”



Handing over the baton to the new president, Immediate Past President, Mr. Eric Asubonteng said “my 4-year tenure as the 38th President of this Chamber has provided me with the opportunity to steer my passion and that of my colleagues to bring about positive and instrumental change in the mining sector.”



Mr. Asubonteng said “My time as President has been an instructive journey and has afforded me the opportunity to influence “big picture” initiatives in the industry. The experience and lessons learned are ones that will serve me well, beyond my tenure as the President of the Chamber.”



He further assured the new President, Mr. Mortoti, and the Chamber of his continuous involvement and support.