Ghana Cedi selling at GH¢8.93 to US Dollar as at August 3

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 7.6440



Its trade value against the Pounds Sterling was at a mid-rate of 9.3341



The Euro's mid-rate stands at 7.7947



Note that these rates may be different at a forex bureau near you.



Our forex bureau rates are provided by Afriswap Bureau De Change in Osu, Accra.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, August 3, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 7.6402 and a selling price of 7.6478.



As compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.6102 and a selling price of 7.6178. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 8.76 and sold at a rate of 8.93.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 9.3287 and a selling price of 9.3395 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 9.3331 and a selling price of 9.3440.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 10.44 and sold at a rate of 10.70.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.7901 and a selling price of 7.7992 as compared to yesterday's trading of a buying price of 7.8115 and a selling price of 7.8199. At a forex bureau in Accra, Euro is being bought at a rate of 8.71 and sold at a rate of 8.97.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4595 and a selling price of 0.4599 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4625 and a selling price of 0.4629.



At a forex bureau in Accra, South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.38 and sold at a rate of 0.72.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 55.7522 and a selling price of 55.8503 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 56.3369 and a selling price of 56.4441.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 11.20 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 14.20.



