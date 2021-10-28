'Ghana Card' to soon be accepted by RCBs for banking transactions – Alex Awuah

Business News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• All workers, institutions have been tasked to ensure they are ‘Ghana Card’ holders



• The 'Ghana Card' will be accepted by all commercial banks from January 2022



• The National Identification Authority is the implementing agency of the ID cards



Rural Community Banks (RCBs) across the country will soon begin to accept the ‘Ghana Card’ as form of identification for bank transactions.



This is according to the Acting Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, Alex Kwasi Awuah.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, he explained that RCBs are working together with the relevant authorities to ensure the feat is achieved.



“I can say that work is being done. We are in discussions with the relevant institutions that are introducing the card. I believe that in the nick of time, we will all come to a conclusion on the way forward.”



“But it is important to note that we cannot escape the national identification system because that is the way to go. Today in all institutions, especially government institutions, the National ID is what is going to be recognized, and we are also part of the process. We are in discussions with the relevant institutions so we can use it,” he added.



The decision to rope in Rural Community Banks (RCBs) comes after some commercial banks have commenced engagement with the National Identification Authority and the Bank of Ghana towards the acceptance of the ‘Ghana Card’ as a form of identification for bank transactions.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Card is to be accepted by all commercial banks from January 2022.