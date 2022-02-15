Ghana Card set to be Ghana’s most extensive and up to date database

Business News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has said the Ghana card is set to be Ghana’s most extensive and up to date database as over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered.



He said the identification card has numerous benefits for Ghanaians.



In a Twitter post on February 14, 2022, the MP for Nsawam stated that “A National Digital ID has immense benefits for us, including efficient govt service delivery & financial services. The GhanaCard is well on its way to doing all these and more. With more than 15M registered in 2021, it is set to be our most extensive & up to date database."



He added, "With the Ghana Card, students can now receive loans without the need for guarantors. We can now renew NHIS on our phones, track population dynamics, and use it as an ePassport.”





Ghana’s national identification card also known as the Ghana Card according to government will contribute to revenue mobilization, digital address tracing, crime control and effective policing in the country



The National Identification Authority says, “Ghanaians will, for the first time, be able to access e-government and e-commerce services by using the Ghana Card, assured of the security, reliability and traceability of the identities of the bearers of the Ghana Card.”



On February 9 2022 the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) gave its seal of approval for Ghana’s National Identity Card, the Ghana Card to be recognized globally as a valid e-passport.



Now, holders of the Ghana Card, as well as its future biometric equivalents, can present it as official documentation at all 197 (ICAO) compliant countries and 44,000 airports worldwide and board flights to Ghana.





He lauds the effort of the president and his Vice President saying, “Great feat achieved by the President's vision with support from H.E the Vice President.”