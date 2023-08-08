Ghana Card not the only requirement for cylinder recirculation model – NPA

Business News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

The Communications Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, has squashed claims that the Ghana card will be the only document required for the registration process of the cylinder recirculation model.



He said the registration of process requires a national ID, however, individuals and households with other ID cards will be accepted.



The registration with the national ID at the exchange point is to have data on consumers for traceability.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Monday, Abdul-Kudus said, “How do you ensure successful implementation [of cylinder recirculation model]? That is where there is going to be a registration process for individuals and individuals who will be part of the programme…And there will be a need for a national ID. It does not mean any other ID card cannot be used…That particular narrative of the Ghana card or nothing else is absolutely not true.”



He explained that the rollout of the cylinder recirculation model in September aims at changing the ownership and maintenance of cylinders to the bulk filling company.



Mr Abdul-Kudus indicated that the bulk filling companies will have the responsibility of procuring the cylinders and putting them in the system for use.



The implementation of the CRM is to also ensure that at least 50 per cent of Ghanaians have access to safe, clean and environmentally friendly LPG by 2030.



Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is set to roll out the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) programme in September this year.



Per the CRM policy, cylinders procured from manufacturing companies would be sent to bottling plants to be filled.



The filled cylinders will be transported in bulk to exchange depots for holding and sorting before transporting them in quantities to cylinder exchange points where consumers could register and pay for any quantity for domestic and commercial consumption.



