Ghana Card implementation to enhance penetration in pension sector - SSNIT

Business News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The introduction of the national identification card also known as the ‘Ghana Card’ has been described as one that will improve pensions penetration in the country and the pension sector in general.



This is according to the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, the SSNIT boss said the introduction of the Ghana Card will now ensure that more persons are enrolled into the pension scheme in a much easier and efficient manner.



“The Ghana Card, for me, is going to be a game-changer because you see previously when you sign somebody onto SSNIT, they have to take their biometric, you have to collect all their personal data, as well as the work-related data. Thank God through the Ghana card All this information or I say most of them has been provided to the National Identification Authority,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“So, when I come to you and I convince you that you have to join and you decide to join, all you have to do is to give me your Ghana card. I swipe it and immediately I have all the information on you, Your telephone number, your email address if any. How old you are, your date of birth and all that stuff and if we need to add any additional information, it will be minimal information. And then now we are able to also identify you biometrically because you have the Ghana Card, we don’t need to take a new set of fingerprints so that makes it easy,” Ofori-Tenkorang added.



The SSNIT Director-General further outlined key measures being taken by the Trust in order to make contributions to pensioners.



“The other thing that I think is going make it easy for us to make inroads is the mode of payment that we are going to roll out. One of them was going to be payments through mobile money. When your SIM cards are linked to your Ghana cards and so on and so forth. All these things become seamless and we have come up with a back-end platform that allows payments to be made through MoMo to integrate directly into our systems,” he explained.



Since the rollout of the Ghana Card, government seeks to integrate the system into every aspect of the lives of Ghanaians with a view on digitizing records.



It has been designed to replace the sectoral identity cards in circulation and become the only card to be used in transactions where identification is required, as provided by law.