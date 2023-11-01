Ghana CEO Awards 2023: UBA Ghana MD wins CEO of the Year

Business News of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: UBA Ghana

Chris Ofikulu, the Regional CEO of UBA West Africa and Managing Director of UBA Ghana has been awarded the prestigious ‘Banking CEO of the Year’ category at this year’s Ghana CEO Awards.



The award is presented to an individual who exemplifies outstanding business practices, achievements and demonstrates leadership, vision and the creation of economic growth while contributing to the economy.



The individual must have made a positive impact to the business community over a year and demonstrated being a model of business excellence.



Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Chris Ofikulu thanked the organisers of the awards for considering him a fitting recipient of the Best Banking CEO of the Year 2023.



He dedicated the award to the board, management, and the entire staff at UBA Ghana, acknowledging their unwavering support and their essential role in making UBA Ghana the preferred bank for Ghanaians.



Ofikulu emphasized the bank's commitment to providing holistic and seamless banking solutions for individuals and businesses, leveraging their combined strengths in banking. He also assured customers that the bank will continue to work tirelessly to meet their needs and preferences by offering innovative banking services and products across various business segments.



Earlier this year, the World Business Outlook Awards also published the UBA Ghana MD as the “Banking CEO of the Year 2023 for his excellent contributions to the business and finance sector.