Ghana Business Awards honours 65 individuals, companies

Business News of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Some industry players and companies have been honored at the fourth edition of the Ghana Business Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra. In all, a total of 48 individuals and companies received 65 awards for their contribution to the business sector.



The ceremony which sought to celebrate the achievements of individuals and companies who have distinguished themselves in the sector in the year under review saw the ultimate awards going to Julian Kingsley Opuni, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, and Chris Chinebuah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fueltrade Limited who emerged as CEO of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Decade respectively.



Organized by Globe Productions Limited, the award ceremony has since its inception in 2018 rewarded excellence and standards in the business sector.



James Kwoku Ahiadome, CEO of J.K. Ahiadome Transport and Company Limited picked the Industry Leadership Awards of the Year for the Oil and Gas (Downstream) sector with the Personality of the Year (Public Sector) Award going to Emmanuel Antwi -Dankwa, CEO of the Volta River Authority.



CompuGhana and Electroland Ghana Limited picked up the Retail Company and Electronic Company of the year, while M&C Group received the Trading Company of the year award.



The Ghana National Gas Company and its CEO, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante was awarded the Oil and Gas (Upstream) Company of the Year and the Outstanding Leadership Award of the Year for the Public Sector. Alhaji Fareed Amin Yakubu, CEO of Santol Energy received the Young Achiever of the Year award.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, the CEO of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar, said the winners were selected by an independent advisory board who evaluated the awardees based on criteria listed for each category.



He explained that the benchmarks for shortlisted winners' performance were based on some key performance indicators (KPIs) in the standards of excellence, including information technology and competitive pricing.



Themed ‘The Digital Economy, Making More Winners’ the awards which was in partnership with the Institute of Directors (IoD), Nobel International Business School (NiBS), Ipag Business School, Swiss Business School and the Lincoln University with support from the Graphic Communications Group Limited and Media General sought to promote business excellence nationally and internationally as well as provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking among industry players.



The Ghana Business Awards is a prestigious program that recognizes and rewards excellence across all sectors in Ghana. The awards provide a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the growth and development of their business sector while recognizing the key functions within the sector that promote growth and sustainability.



Present at the ceremony were the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Javier Gutiérrez; the Economic Chief at the United States Embassy, Stephanie Hutchison; and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney.