Ghana Beyond Aid is to stir the innate abilities of the Ghanaian

The Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor, has noted that the Ghana Beyond Aid is about stirring the innate abilities of the Ghanaian and channeling resources and unique abilities in ways to make the nation prosperous and self-reliant.



Ghana Beyond Aid is therefore all about how to leverage and deploy our resources for our transformation as a people. It is a non-partisan call, which is expected to trigger a new sense of nationalism and patriotism that will serve as the rallying point to shape our collective socio-economic destiny.



Dr. Eric Yeboah, Secretary Ghana Beyond Aid Committee which operates under the Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, stated at the Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Office’s Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform.



Dr. Yeboah who is a Senior Researcher/Land Policy Advisor, Office of the Senior Presidential Advisor noted Ghana Beyond Aid, therefore, requires a social partnership among the people of Ghana, and this is reflected in the composition of a broad-based committee.



Speaking on the state of sanitation, he attributed it to an act of indiscipline, when we talk of Ghana Beyond Aid, collective responsibility includes taking care of our environment.



He said the immediate response to every challenge was that Government must be responsible, but the actions of the people no matter how little could contribute towards retarding development, hence the need for attitudinal change through the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.



Dr Yeboah said the problem is that people would rather litter than put waste into bins, but they fail to estimate the implications of that action; the streets cannot be left forever littered, the government must find a way to tidy up and this comes at a cost.



Dr Yeboah stated that every action has implications and some may bring comfort at the individual level but may bring huge costs to the nation.



He said, while it is right for citizens to expect from the government, they are also expected to do their part and not to forget that their mindset also has implications on them.