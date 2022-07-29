Ghana Beyond Aid agenda still on despite IMF deal – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that government’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda will be fulfilled despite the move to seek support from the IMF.



He noted that the current economic challenges, fueled by external factors have informed the government’s decision to go to the IMF despite its earlier decision not to.



According to him, the situation is unique hence the need to take corresponding measures.



“There’s no question about it in terms of commitment to it. Because really as you yourself said, I mean, the global situation – as the Managing Director of the IMF said – is grim and the dark clouds are not over yet, they’ll continue."



“So, you look at your resource envelope, you look at where you can get the appropriate support to move forward, and truly the need to engage the Fund wasn’t very clear,” he said on JoyNews’ PM Express Business Edition.



Whiles agreeing that he had vehemently stated that Ghana was not going to the IMF, he stated that the fiscal situation has necessitated the need to seek such support.



“And given our commitment to achieving our Ghana Beyond Aid, one cannot have one’s statement in the past be the reason for not looking for a solution that will get us to a Ghana Beyond Aid. So, I’m sure it’s disappointing.



“It’s disappointing for all of us, but really what has occurred in this period is like nothing we’ve seen before. And for us as a government, once we commit to something, we tend to do it. So, we will go through this very successfully and quickly,” he said.



