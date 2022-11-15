Ghana Bauxite Company to ramp up production to 2 million metric tonnes annually

Business News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Bauxite Company (GBC) has targeted to increase its production of one million to two million metric tonnes per annum as authorities work to materialise the government’s vision of an Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) that seeks to add value to the resource to boost the local economy.



According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Michael Ansah, efforts are being made together with the new partner, OPCL, to stabilise the existing operations of GBC at Awaso.



It is in this regard that he said the new outlook for GBC, in the short to medium term is to double current production.



OPCL, a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, has acquired majority shares of 80 percent in GBC, which was previously held by a Chinese mining giant, Bosai Minerals Group Limited, which pulled out of operations and exited the country. The remainder, 20 percent interest, is held by GIADEC on behalf of the Government of Ghana (GoG).



The CEO of GIADEC, speaking on the role of OPCL in executing Project 1 – one of four projects under the IAI – noted that they are assessing the capacity of OPCL to execute Project 1. This project involves the expansion of the existing Awaso mine and the building of a refinery.



Mr. Ansah said this during a courtesy call to introduce OPCL as the new majority shareholder of GBC to the traditional leaders and people of Ahwiaso and Sefwi Bekwai in the Western North region.



The President of the Western-North Regional House of Chiefs and Sefwi Ahwiaso Traditional Council, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, also speaking during the visit to his palace, commended the work of GIADEC so far.



He particularly noted their efforts in ensuring a seamless transition from the old to the new managers of GBC, which has led to the continuity of work without any break.



The Sefwi Ahwiaso traditional leader, who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs, noted the instrumentality of the GIADEC CEO in ensuring that there were no job losses during the transitional phase which was a major concern, especially for the local workers.



He also commended the efforts of OPCL for taking up the management of GBC while urging them to ‘turn a new leaf in the operations of the company’, and also consider offering employment opportunities to the teeming youth in the area.



The acting President, Katakyie Kwasi Afful, on behalf of the President of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council, Oyeadeyie Basape Kwadwo Armah II, reiterated the need for OPCL not to neglect the community, but see it as one of its key stakeholders.



While pledging the support of the traditional authorities and the people to the operations of GBC under the new management of OPCL, he also charged them to contribute to the development of their host communities.



The Executive Chairman of OPCL, Mr. Ofori Poku, on his part, expressed appreciation to the traditional leaders for their endorsement and show of support.



He assured them that GBC recognises the traditional leaders and people in the communities as development partners, and his visit was to rekindle and further strengthen the relationship existing between them.



The delegation from GIADEC included its Deputy CEO, Akwasi Osei-Adjei; Executive Assistant to the CEO, Kojo Yankah; Communications Manager, Sheriff Appiah; External Affairs and Sustainability Manager, Ernest Appiah; and Joseph Chibae Adjaho, a member of the Communications Team.