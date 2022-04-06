Ghana-Australia deepens bilateral relations in mining sector

Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen relations relating to the Mining operations of both countries.



This came to light when the Chargé d'affaires of the Australian High Commission to Ghana, Leann Johnston, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor on Tuesday, 5th April 2022 in Accra.



The two countries, according to the Lands Minister have had long-standing relations and will continue to improve on it, especially in the area of Mining.



"We have a very close collaboration with a lot of Australian presence in the Mining Industry here in Ghana. Perseus Mining, Azumah, Geodrill Mining services, all of these are giants Mining firms of Australian interest.



"I believe that you and I can continue to work together to further collaborate and ensure a mutual beneficiary relationship of our respective country", he asserted.



The Minister re-echoed the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in making Ghana the Mining Hub of Africa, where all the various linkages of Mining beginning from exploration, Mining, Refinery, Downstream Industry and the Financial Sector of the Mining Industry ought to be planted in Ghana.



Mr Jinapor said his responsibility and that of the Ministry is to create a conducive environment for the needed investment and capital to help build Ghana's Mining Hub.



Touching on the government's Green Ghana program, the Minister indicated that under the leadership of the President, Ghana has set aside a day in a year to plant trees nationwide, as part of the country's aggressive afforestation drive and in an effort to help in the global fight against Climate Change.



For her part, Leann Johnston said Australia and Ghana have a very long and deep history in the Mining sector and her country is very proud of that engagement.



Ms Johnston also expressed the readiness of the Australian High Commission in Ghana to strengthen ties with the Lands Ministry on behalf of the two countries noting that "We are very keen to continue to help Ghana grow and to achieve Ghana's Mining Hub status".



She also expressed the interest of her country to assist Ghana to protect her environment and ensure a sustainable future.



"I have engaged some of our Mining partners about what they are doing to contribute towards the regulation of the mining industry in Ghana," she pointed out.