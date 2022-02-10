Ghana Airports Company will grow from better to best – Paul Adom Otchere

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), Paul Adom Otchere, has expressed optimism that the company will grow from better to best.



On Wednesday, February 9, Mr Adom Otchere said the board had a full day at the GACL with a meeting that started at 2 pm and was attended by all 9 board members.



“We then had a meeting with the leaders of the workers union, followed by a meeting with the entire staff.



“We had cordial discussions at the board level and with the union leaders as well as the entire staff.



“We have now occasioned a transition to manage all the processes.



“We are grateful for the cooperation of the MD and the support of all the staff," he said in a short statement.



He added “The Ghana Airports Company Limited will grow from better to best. Amen.”