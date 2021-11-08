Ghana, African Development Bank sign MoU to host 2022 Annual General Meeting

Business News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana and African Development Bank (AfDB) have on Monday November 8, 2021 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to host the 2022 AfDB Annual General Meeting (AGM) next year in Accra-Ghana.



The development comes after a delegation from the head office of AfDB in Abidjan, Ivory Coast are currently in Ghana to assess the country's facilities ahead of the 2022 event.



According to a tweet posted by the Ministry of Finance, Ken-Ofori-Atta who signed the MoU on behalf of the government said, “It is reassuring to note that the Team on the Mission has been satisfied so far with the general preparedness of our country, and today’s MOU signing is yet another demonstration of our enduring commitment to the 2022 AGM”



“The 2022 AGM thus affords us the opportunity to strategize and advance our cause to recover and build forward better. We look forward to hosting all of you at this seminal event” Ken Ofori-Atta added.



Meanwhile, the signing of MoU between Ghana and the AfDB was jointly done by Ghana's Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and Secretary-General of the African Development Bank Group, Prof Vincent O. Nmehielle.