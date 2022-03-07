Ghana@65: It’s unacceptable to be importing fruit juice into Ghana – Stephen Amoah

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Nhyieaso Member of Parliament, Dr Stephen Amoah, has said it is unacceptable for Ghana to be importing fruit juices into the country.



According to him, Ghana has more fruits that can be processed into juice for domestic consumption, as well as, export.



Speaking on TV3's Key Points on Saturday, March 5 with regards to the 65th Independence Day celebration, Stephen Amoah who is a former Chief Executive Officer of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) said, “Things such as fruit juice, it is totally unacceptable for Ghana to import fruit juices into Ghana because in terms of land availability, in terms of technology in managing the value chain we have all of them. I can squeeze orange and add preservative then I get fruit juice.”



Ghana on Sunday, March 6 marked its 65th Independence Day celebration in the Central region.



Ahead of the celebration, Presient Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana has a story of hope.



“We have a story. Ours is a story of hope! A story that has evolved with time, from the struggles of our forefathers to the victory they won for us . All along the way we have built this nation together, from the South to the North, from the East to the West,” he tweeted on Saturday February 19.



“Working Together, Bouncing Back Better,” he added.