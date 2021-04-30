Ghacem rewards top customers at first virtual awards ceremony

Press Releases of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Ghacem

The Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr. Stefano Gallini, has called for a stronger partnership with Ghacem’s cement distributors and direct customers in the country to ensure that the needs of all retailers and end users are duly served across the country.



Mr. Gallini encouraged customers to continue to alert Ghacem of their needs, for continuous improvement in addressing their challenges, as well as satisfying the end users.



Speaking at Ghacem’s first virtual awards ceremony with distributors and Direct customers across the country, the Managing Director expressed his appreciation to the customers for their continuous support and contributions towards Ghacem’s achievement of its highest sales ever.



I look forward to better years ahead and wish to congratulate all award winners and even non-award-winning customers, as we all did our best to achieve the record sales. This was because of our cherished customers who chose Ghacem.” Mr. Gallini noted.



The Commercial Director, Nana Philip Archer on his part noted that Ghacem will continue to focus on customer needs to ensure that the partnership is mutually profitable.



He explained that Ghacem could not hold a physical awards night due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, they look forward to doing this physically next year, all things being equal.



Nana Archer added that “it is always humbling to meet our cherished distributors and direct customers to appreciate them for their partnership and hard work. We hope the well-deserved awards will motivate them to do even more now and for the future of the business.”



Clement Effah, Chief Executive Officer of Clemonic Company Limited, speaking on behalf of the customers, after being adjudged the Overall Best Distributor for 2020, thanked Ghacem for appreciating their contribution towards the growth of the company.



Mr. Effah affirmed that Ghacem remains the number one cement manufacturer in the country and that as distributors, they will continue to partner Ghacem for joint profitability in the years ahead.



He expressed the hope that all customers would be able to meet in the coming year to celebrate bigger successes following what had been achieved this year.



The Ghacem Customer Appreciation Night is an annual event held to honour loyal and outstanding Ghacem cement distributors and direct customers across the country. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was postponed and later held virtually on Microsoft teams.



Out of the over 150 distributors and 80 direct customers from across the country, 60 of them were awarded in categories such as Best Transporter, Most Loyal Distributor, and Best Sales Representative, among others.