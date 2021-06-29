GhaWARD commences membership drive in Bono and Ahafo Regions

Business News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: GNA

A membership drive for potential females to develop interest and join the Ghanaian Women in Agricultural Research and Development (GhaWARD) is underway in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.



The campaign, being held in educational institutions is to increase the Ghanaian membership through awareness creation for women and young ladies to get informed about the activities of GhaWARD and its related benefits for females.



Dr Mercy Derkyi, the National President told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani after a brief mentorship ceremony at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to encourage more membership participation.



She said GhaWARD is the local chapter of the African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD) based in Nairobi, Kenya with more than 25 African countries membership.



Dr Derkyi stated the body focuses on role modelling, mentoring and building the skills and competencies of women, ladies and young girls to empower them to take leadership roles in society.



