GhIPSS moves GhQR adoption drive to major shopping centres

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System (GhIPSS), a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana, has begun a sustained campaign to create awareness and drive the adoption of GhQR for payment.



The event is being held by GhIPSS with its partner banks and some Fintechs at major shopping centres across the country to popularize the payment service.



The use of GhQR to make payment attracts no charges and it is considered a game-changer in the cash-lite agenda, as it is easier to set up, less expensive to manage and payments made on the GhQR platform hits the account of the merchant or receiver instantly.



Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia launched the GhQR last year as part of efforts to promote the cashless agenda.



The one-day GhQR campaign at the Accra Mall will see officials of the various banks, FinTechs and GhIPSS interact with the public and educate them on how to use the service. Shoppers who pay using the platform at the mall could go away with some prizes.



The Chief Executive of GhIPSS, Archie Hesse urged business owners to contact their banks or mobile money service providers to set them up in order to receive payments via the GhQR platform.



He also encouraged the public to find time and be at the Accra Mall to experience paying with GhQR “Paying using GhQR is so quick and convenient, just pass by the mall, learn about it and try it and see how useful it” he added.



Mr. Hesse also explained that many customers will find the payment service most suitable once they get to know about it, adding that businesses that do not have it set up, may soon lose customers.



GhIPSS together with partner institutions begun holding series of activities at the country’s major malls, to create awareness and adoption of GhQR for payments.



The first in the series was held last week Friday and Saturday at the Junction Mall in Nungua a suburb of Accra. The campaign will move to another shopping centre in the coming week.