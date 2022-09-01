Get your Ghana Cards and register your SIM - Sam George

Business News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, has admonished Ghanaians to go and get their Ghana Cards and register their SIM cards.



His admonition was posted on his social media handles referencing a video in which Communication and Digitalization Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is announcing an extension of the SIM re-registration exercise late last month.



Sam George in captioning the video dismissed an assertion by the Minister that persons who did not register their SIMs could pay more for telecom services.



"I can RELUCTANTLY & CONFIDENTLY state that the threat that you would pay more for telecoms services after today if you haven't registered your SIM card has fallen flat.



"That said, if you have the opportunity, go and register for your Ghana Card and the SIM card. Cheers," the MP known to be part of the 'stubborn academy' posted.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful late last month extended a SIM re-registration deadline stating that she was giving the very final deadline after which operators will be ordered to block unregistered SIMs.



The Minister announced whilst granting a conditional extension of the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards registration exercise said it will now end on September 30, 2022 - without fail.



A self-help app has been released on Play Store since last week. It will cost a user GHC5 to go through the second and final stage of their SIM registration by themselves.



The opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sam George's party, has strongly kicked against the sole use of the Ghana Card as an identification document for continuous voter registration.



The party insists that doing so will disenfranchise a vast number of people who can use other IDs to prove they are Ghanaians and are of voting age.



SARA/PEN