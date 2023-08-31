Get a successor before old age – Tourism minister charges business stakeholders

Business News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: happyghana.com

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has charged stakeholders of the tourism industry to get successors for presently existing businesses to prevent the extinction of businesses in the sector.



During an interactive session at the W.E.B Du Bois Centre with stakeholders throughout the nation, he entreated all business owners to select competent individuals who can be at the helm of affairs in their absence. “Build succession plans; document them, teach them what they need to know about the company and how you attained an effective staff.”

He acknowledged the importance of building succession at the prime of every business, which he noted gives the businesses the ability to stand the test of time.”Start building succession; don’t wait till you cannot walk before you start looking for someone to succeed you. That is one of the best ways to build a successful business.” he stated.



The Minister of Tourism noted that the Government of Ghana is committed to promoting businesses in the tourism sector and urged all stakeholders to work hand in hand with the government by ensuring that there are successors for every business.



Tourism is a major driver of economic growth in the country and receives increasing levels of foreign investment annually. Stakeholders of the third largest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Ghana were charged by Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal to preserve their businesses which in turn would bring in more revenue for the country.



The Stakeholder Engagement Forum was organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to inform stakeholders about the initiatives that were undertaken by the Ghana Tourism Authority and projects that have been endorsed to primarily boost tourist visits to Ghana and patronage of tourist sites by Ghanaians.