Get a good phone before getting a shop – Entrepreneurs advised

Business News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Nana Ekua Animwaa Appiah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the renowned beauty shop, Giovanna’s, says entrepreneurs or craftspersons should prioritize getting a good phone over getting a shop for their business.



Interviewed by host, Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices Show which is aired on eTV Ghana, she explained that it takes more than a shop to bring in a client and with how the world is going digital, artisans must follow that lead.



“Learn how to create good videos and how to take good pictures. Also, before you look for a shop, get a good phone. Before the shop comes in, get a good phone because it takes more than a shop to bring in a client”, she said.



Nana Akua explained that “We get outmoded with time so as we are going forward, invest in social media, invest in content creation. There are people who create content but if you can’t pay them, then sit yourself down and learn”.



She recommended YouTube as one of the basic and most effective platforms to get an in-depth understanding of these content creation skills as well as to upgrade one’s skills.