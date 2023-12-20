Georgina Asare Fiagbenu wins two awards at the 3rd GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Women Edition

Business News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: MTN Ghana

The Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu has won two awards at the 3rd GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, Women Edition held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.



Georgina was awarded “Excellence in Media and Communications” and “GhanaWeb Special Humanitarian Personality of the Year Award. The Media and Communications award is in recognition of Georgina’s exceptional contribution in the field of Media and Communications, demonstrating creativity, professionalism and a commitment to advancing communication in Ghana.



Georgina’s selfless dedication to humanitarian causes, making a positive impact on the lives of those in need and exemplifying the spirit of compassion won her the special award as Humanitarian Personality of the Year.



Receiving the awards at the event, Georgina thanked the organizers and those who nominated her for the awards. She said, “To receive awards of this nature is refreshing. I am inspired and encouraged to do more. I wish to use this opportunity to celebrate women who are helping children, other women and also saving humanity.”



Georgina Asare Fiagbenu is the Senior Manager for Corporate Communications for MTN Ghana where she oversees the execution and implementation of the communications strategies to promote and maintain a positive reputation for MTN Ghana (Scancom Ltd), Mobile Money Ltd, and MTN Ghana Foundation.



She is an accredited Public Relations practitioner and an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana. She has won many awards including PR Discovery of the Year in 2018. She has published two books to her credit titled “The Wish List and From Where I Sit.” She is a blogger and a columnist.



The 3rd GhanaWeb Excellence Awards aim to reward women with influence in various sectors in the competitive space.