Geodrill to support Potters Village Orphanage

Source: Geodrill

Dave Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Geodrill, West Africa's leading drilling company to the mining sector, paid a familiarization visit to the Potter's Village Orphanage at Dodowa on Tuesday, 8th June 2021, to express the company's willingness to support the orphanage.



Mr. Harper noted that Geodrill encourages community growth and development and as well strives to eliminate practices that harm the public sphere.



According to him, the company hopes to achieve that by donating cash and various charitable items. "Through these sponsorships, Geodrill also endeavours to show appreciation for their continued cooperation," he said.



Mr. Harper reiterated that Geodrill is committed to being socially responsible, particularly within the communities in which it operates and with those in most need of support.



He assured that Geodrill will strongly support the Potter's Village Orphanage in helping women and children to reach their full potential and to have fulfilment in life.



Dr. Jane Irina Adu, CEO and Founder of the Potter’s Village Orphanage expressed her sincere gratitude to Mr. Dave and his entourage, for bringing hope to the orphanage.



"We at the Potters Village believe that the survival, protection and empowerment of vulnerable people in society, especially women and children, should be our primary focus because they are the future of the nation. That is why the Potters Village is committed to helping women and children to reach their full potential and to have fulfilment in life," she elaborated.



She stressed that many of them suffer neglect, violence, exploitation and all kinds of abuse and therefore have to abandon their homes and roots to end up on the streets.



"Unfortunately, women who are the builders of our homes, responsible for raising children to become responsible adults, are least appreciated and mostly abused and neglected by their husbands and even sometimes the society in which they live," she bemoaned.



Dr. Jane Irina Adu, however, underscored the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders in maintaining the health, emotional and socio-economic wellbeing of women, as well as children.



She therefore, called on other corporate organizations to come to their aid, particularly, to support the construction of the new facility.



Accompanying Dave Harper, were boxing legend Prof. Azumah Nelson and internationally acclaimed actress and TV presenter Ama K. Abebrese.



