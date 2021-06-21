Geodrill donates generously towards Achimota Schools science lab complex

Press Releases of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: Geodrill

The CEO of Geodrill Mr. David Harper, presented a large cheque for GHS150,000 to the Old Achimotan Association (OAA) at a ceremony held June 14. The amount is Geodrill’s contribution towards the equipping and use of Achimota School’s state of the art science laboratory complex by the current and future students of the school.



The cheque was gratefully received by the president of the OAA and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey. Also present at the presentation ceremony were some alumni of the school, the Headmistress, teachers and students.



Mr. Harper emphasised the importance of education to the students present and he expressed his hope that their education at Achimota School, and particularly in science, would set them on the path to successful adult careers and to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ghana.



Mr. Harper revealed a longstanding association with the school where he used to play cricket. He encouraged other companies to take their ESG obligations seriously and support worthy institutions to fulfil their mission. Geodrill, a leading drilling exploration company to the mining sector, is committed to being a socially responsible company that actively promotes social causes such as the education of Ghanaian youth. The support for the laboratory complex is yet another purposeful outcomes-based Geodrill ESG initiative.



According to Prof Aryeetey, the science lab was constructed with the support of corporate sponsors, who contributed about one-third of the total cost, and the remainder from Achimota alumni. The OAA and Achimota were still hopeful of receiving further contributions from other companies to sustainably fund the provision of science education and other programmes for the benefit of the students.



Prof. Aryeetey gave Mr. Harper a tour of the science laboratory complex after the presentation ceremony.