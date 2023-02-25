Genevieve Sackey named as new MD of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company

Business News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated a new Managing Director for the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, President Akufo-Addo submitted that madam Genevieve Sackey be made the new MD of the GCML.



“The president has nominated Madam Genevieve Sackey for appointment as the Managing Director of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited.



“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and the regulations of the Company,” a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante to the Energy Minister said.



The announcement follows the resignation of Madam Frances Awurabena Asiam as MD on Thursday, February 23, 2023.



The reasons for her resignation are yet to be established.



Checkout the letter below:







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:











Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:







