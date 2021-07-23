Gambian officials understudying operations at Ghana Port

Business News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: GNA

Officials from Gambia Port Authority has embarked on a study tour of the Port of Ghana to understudy the operations of the Ghana Dock Labour Company (GDLC).



The delegation comprises management personnel of the Gambia Port Authority, Dockworkers and officials from the local Maritime Labour Union.



Mr Samuel Ntow-Kummi, the General Manager in charge of Corporate Planning at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, briefed the delegation on the origins of the Labour Company and the advantages and challenges of such an establishment.



He said that GDLC was registered as a limited liability company and was to operate as a non-profit organization so that any money obtained would be ploughed back into the business to enhance operations and improve the welfare of the workers.



Mr Ntow-Kummi said this was done with the support of the Ghana Port and Harbour Authority (GPHA), which provided accommodation and training.



Mr Elisha Odoom, GDLC Managing Director, touched on the organisational structure and operations of the Company, including the expansion of its portfolio beyond port work.



He said, “we have another branch in Takoradi with over 4,000 workers, ranging from dockers to machine operators to office staff, data entry and tally clerks, among others. It has also become a conduit that GPHA also recruits.”



The representatives of the Gambia Port Authority said the study tour would help create a roadmap for the implementation of a Dock Labour Scheme in their country.