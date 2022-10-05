Galamsey: Government must declare State of Emergency in mining areas - OccupyGhana

Business News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: GNA

Pressure group, OccupyGhana, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately declare a State of Emergency in all mining areas in the country.



A statement issued by the Group on Monday said that was the only way the President and his government could streamline mining activities in the country and win the fight against illegal mining, locally known as ‘galamsey’.



It also urged President Akufo-Addo to seek advice from the Council of State before publishing a Gazette on same.



“We…, request that you take immediate steps towards declaring a State of Emergency in every mining area in Ghana.



“By article 31(1) of the Constitution, these steps will be, first, seeking and obtaining the advice of the Council of State and, second, publishing a proclamation of the declaration in the Gazette,” the statement said.



It also asked Parliament to be recalled from vacation to pass the state of emergency.



“Considering the gravity of the situation, we fully expect Parliament to agree with the government and provide that the state of emergency should remain for such period as Parliament may determine so that the government can get a grasp of the situation,” it said.