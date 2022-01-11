Gabby Otchere-Darko laments cost of roasted corn selling at GH¢5

Business News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, was brought to shock when a single piece of roasted corn was sold to him at GH¢5.



Lawyer Otchere-Darko on Monday took to his Twitter page to share the three pieces of corn sold to him at GH¢15 in Accra, the capital of Ghana.



He noted that the price might have shot up due to the location of the seller who is based at Cantonment close to the American Embassy.



The member of the governing NPP added that this may also be due to the caliber of people who live in the area.



To many, everything seems expensive in Cantonment including a piece of corn which is regularly sold at GH¢1.50 or GH¢2.00 in other parts of the capital.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on January 10 read: "It appears the chap who sells roasted corn opposite the American Embassy at Cantonments believes his joint is part of USA with American prices. A piece of corn on cob sells for GHS5!"



Reacting to the post, his followers added that the rich and affluent are located in and around Cantonment resulting in an increase in items including food and other services.



King on Twitter had this to say: "That's Ghana for you lately.. every seller & his or her price. The seller has realised that the segment of customers are wealthy people so she's taking advantage of the location to make money."



Robert Gharteyking added: "Anyodoesn’to don’t believe this story should go and witness it himself! He’s right opposite the Embassy under the trees close to the roundabout. I thought I’m the only one who has issue with that guy! Aside the 5 cedis corn, he also sells a piece of coconut for 1 Cedi."



To others, what he experienced is the true reality on the ground as the cost of living in Ghana has gone up due to poor performance from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



Zubaida Afua Mabuno Ismail in response to the tweet wrote: "It has nothing to do with his location. Thank God you bought corn today. Kindly relay that to the Agric Minister for us. The reality in the market. Aden aa US Embassy."



Another, Kobina Wilson added: "When we tell you things you people claim things are not hard so why are you crying."



