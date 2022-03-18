Gabby Otchere-Darko hints at ‘national debate’ on IMF bailout and E-Levy

Business News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Parliament at an impasse over E-Levy



Ghana facing economic distress



Government holds crunch cabinet retreat over economic challenges



A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has somewhat proposed for a ‘national debate’ on the way forward given the current deadlock on the controversial E-Levy Bill.



Since the beginning of this year, Ghana’s economy has been facing difficulties with regard to the passage of the tax measure, the cedi’s depreciation, negative economic outlook and downgrading of credit ratings among others



But the private legal practitioner in a tweet posted on March 17 said, Ghana began the year without the usual injection of the US$3 billion of Eurobonds funds and hinged on plans to use the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy for the country’s COVID-19 recovery programme.



In view of these setbacks, Gabby Otchere-Darko believes the proposed E-Levy may not be passed by Parliament and is therefore calling for a ‘national debate’ over what the citizens want.



“2022 began without the usual US$3 billion injections of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-Levy which Parliament may not even OK."



“There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana”, he tweeted.





