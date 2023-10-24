GWCL is not being sold, ignore the false reports – MD

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company, Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, has refuted claims that the company was up for sale.



Speaking at the second edition of the company’s ‘Accounting to the People’ initiative, the managing director stressed that officials of the company are competent enough to manage the state-owned institution.



He has therefore admonished Ghanaians to disregard the reports circulating in traditional and social media.



Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah said it is by company law that the company is going through some structural changes, and at the right time, they will come out and inform Ghanaians of these changes.



On the staff of the company, he disclosed that the GWCL currently has a staff strength of 5,438.



Out of the number of them, 2,000 have been promoted at various levels based on their qualifications and meeting the laid-down processes involved in promotions.



Metres and customers



He also revealed to journalists at the event that the company has so far distributed 923,000 meters, which is serving several millions of customers nationwide.



Multiplying this figure by five, the MD said these metres are serving over 4,615,000 nationwide.



He added that the company has commenced a technological drive by introducing a drone metering system for meter reading.



The new system he explained will simplify the meter reading and billing processes to the advantage of both customers and GWCL.



A pilot fly-by meter reading has taken place in some districts in Accra West Region, and it will be extended to other regions.



During the walk and cycle exercise, the drone read 477 meters out of the 508 smart metres installed in 14 minutes.



The use of drones in reading meters the company stressed, will ensure the safety of staff, eliminate the issue of inaccessibility to gated houses, and enhance the overall meter reading exercise to aid in faster decision-making.



