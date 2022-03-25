GUTA president grabs West Africa heroes award

Business News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The West Africa International Press Limited has awarded the president of the Ghana Union of Traders' Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng for meritorious services to Ghana's trade sphere.



Dr Obeng was awarded at this year's West Africa Heroes of Distinction and Award held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) near the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.



PROFILE OF DR. JOSEPH OBENG



• Dr. Joseph Obeng was born in Kumasi.



• He schooled at Opoku Ware School.



• He is the C.E.O of New Lucky Electricals Company Limited.



• Dr. Joseph Obeng has been the President of the Ghana Electricals Dealers Association (G.E.D.A.) for many years.



• He is a Council Member of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce



• Presently, he is the President of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA)



• He is the Co-Ordinator for the Joint Private Sector Business Consultative Forum



• He has been very instrumental in formulating trade policies in the Country.



• Dr. Joseph Obeng is one of the signatories to the blue pint that led to the introduction of the VAT Flat Rate Scheme



• He was on the High-Powered Governmental Delegation that went on a fact-finding mission to Kenya and Tanzania, all in East Africa during the intended implementation of G-CAP and ASHI.



• Dr. Joseph Obeng was also invited by Kenyan Airways in collaboration with Barclays Bank as a Guest Speaker to a forum in Lusaka, Zambia to speak on the theme, ‘’Growing Your Business under Trade Associations, the Ghanaian Experience.



• Dr. Joseph Obeng was recently appointed as a Member of the Board of Advisors for the India Africa Trade Council (IATC)



• He has served on so many Government Committees among which is the Finance Ministries Foreign Exchange Development Committee, the Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Committee on Foreign Retail Trade, among others



Awards Dr Joseph Obeng has won many awards to his credit, among which are;



Recently he was honored and awarded as the Best Business Advocacy Leader by the Ashanti Business Executives



Dr. Joseph Obeng, during the Ghana Leadership Awards 2021, was awarded the Business Leadership Award of the Year.



He also won the Noble International Award and was inducted into the House of Nobles by the West Africa Nobles Forum.



• His company, New Lucky Electricals Company Limited won the Electrical Dealer of the Year, during the Heroes of 2015 Awards.



• His Company also won the Fastest Growing Indigenous Electrical Company of the Year, during the TNG Corporate Excellence.



• The company has also been awarded Certificate of Recognition for its quality products by the Ghana Standard Authority on World’s Standard Day in 2014.



• Dr. Joseph Obeng has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanity (Honous Causa) by the Alpha International Theological Seminary (AITS).



Last but most importantly, he is married with two kids.