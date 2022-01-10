GUTA commends Akufo-Addo for suspending the reversal of discount on benchmarks

Business News of Monday, 10 January 2022

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA), Joseph Obeng, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for instructing the GRA to suspend the implementation reversal of the discount on the benchmark value.



Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo early instructed the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to suspend the reversal of the discount on the benchmark value for broader consultations with stakeholders.



In an interview on JoyNews, Joseph Obeng said the president’s instruction for the suspension of the reversal showed how sensitive he (the president) was to the plight of Ghanaian trades.



“The news means that the President has been very sensitive to our plights, and the traders are very grateful for this. We call on the government to make sure that the stakeholder engagements start as early as possible,” Myjoyonline.com quoted Joseph Obeng.



GUTA’s president, therefore, has urged the GRA to as soon as possible withdraw its early statement that said the implementation of the reversal of the discount had been deferred to January 17, 2022.



“We take the opportunity to call on the Ghana Revenue Authority to withdraw its earlier circular that suggested that they’ve deferred the implementation to 17th.



"So, they should withdraw that. Until the stakeholder engagement is conclusive, they cannot implement the reversal of the benchmark policy,” he said.



Joseph Obeng said traders all across the country were very happy with the decision of the president adding the government should speed up its engagement with stakeholders in order to resolve the issue on the benchmark values as soon as possible.