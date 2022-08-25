GUTA calls off intended demonstration against cedi depreciation

Business News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has rescinded its decision to embark on a demonstration scheduled for August 29, 2022, to demand a solution to Ghana’s cedi depreciation and harsh economic conditions.



The traders agreed to shut down all shops on the stated date, in protest of the cedi’s continuous fall which has affected their working capital and their businesses.



The decision to call off the demonstration, according to myjoyonline reports was reached after deliberation among members of the Council of State on August 25, 2022, and members of the business community, which consist of the Leadership of Market Women Associations, Ghana Union of Traders Association, (GUTA) Mobile Phone Dealers and the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.



Some members of the business community said, “There will be a press conference to address the media after signing a resolution to rescind the decision and also withdraw the intended demonstration.”



Meanwhile, laying forward a plethora of issues during a press conference on August 22, 2022, the President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, said despite the constant complaints about the impact of the depreciation of the cedi, the situation has only worsened.



GUTA is of the belief that the country is capable of employing measures to address these issues.



“By the dictates of the trading community, we declare the closure of shops in Accra, on Monday, 29th August 2022, to officially demonstrate these concerns to the government,” the President of GUTA said.



GUTA’s agitations have come at the back of the rapid and continuous depreciation of the cedi, the continuous rise in interest rates, and the high inflation rate among others.



The association said it is “ever ready to avail ourselves to the government in its quest to find solutions to these myriads of problems.”



