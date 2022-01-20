GUTA applauds GRA for exceeding revenue collection target

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Union of Traders’’ Association (GUTA) has congratulated the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on exceeding its set revenue target for last year, 2021.



Such achievement especially in the midst of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic according o GUTA can only come through diligence and hard work, as well as the adoption of innovative measures.



According to GUTA, the GRA’s effective monitoring mechanism and ability to plug loopholes for tax avoidance by some multinationals whose aim is to always cheat is true, praiseworthy.



GUTA has, therefore, commended the Board, management and staff of GRA for a good job done and urged them to keep it up.



The GRA beat its target for the year 2021 by GHS265.39 million.



A total of GHS57.32 billion in revenue was collected by the Authority in 2021 against the GHS57.055 billion target.