GTUC to host research capacity building virtual workshop series

Press Releases of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GTUC

The concept of strong, impactful academic research largely underpins the higher education sector. For any successful tertiary institution, it is vital that its faculty are well versed in research and related activities.



At Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), this has been placed into sharper focus as a result of the institution’s recent conversion to fully-fledged public status, and as such the university has identified the urgent need to strengthen the capacity of faculty members in the critical areas of Research, Publication and Grant proposal writing.



Bearing in mind the Government of Ghana’s recent establishment of new universities and the conversion of university colleges into fully-fledged public Universities, GCTU has decided to organize a workshop series on Research Capacity Building.



The workshop series, which will be held virtually, intends to provide a comprehensive understanding of how to conduct research, appreciation of appropriate strategies to identify and publish in reputable publication outlets, and an in-depth guide regarding the effective identification and writing of successful grant proposals.



Ultimately, it is hoped that this workshop series will go a long way towards providing a sustainable platform for faculty members to expand their research capacity and considerably increase their output in terms of research, publications and winning grant proposals.



Invariably, in achieving this, the university is confident that the potential to bridge the gap between academia and industry will be significantly maximized and there will also be an excellent opportunity to acquire the requisite skills to develop a sustained and rigorous level of research expertise, and significantly, to build increased capacity for the identification and utilization of platforms to share research results, especially among new faculty.



The Research Capacity Building Workshop series, as it has been aptly named, is targeted at faculty members, researchers employees of private organizations, NGOs and government agencies, as well as individuals who wish to improve their research, publication and/or grant proposal writing abilities.



It is the GCTU management’s hope that, through the timely organization of this ground-breaking event, the participants will benefit from the wide range of locally and internationally recognized experts who will be facilitating the various sessions, as they provide invaluable insights from their various fields of expertise.



It surely promises to be an engaging experience and we encourage all relevant/interested parties to take advantage of this unique opportunity!



To register and/or access information regarding the specific topics and sessions, kindly visit www.gctu.edu.gh/orsi or email us at orsi@gctu.edu.gh to request for a registration form or for further details.



Registration starts from 28th April 2021