GTP workers in Tema demonstrate, want MD sacked

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GTP workers protest MD’s unfair treatment



Total disregard for working agreement by MD, GTP workers



MD alleged to be appointing friends and family



Workers of Textile Ghana Limited producers of GTP in Tema have on February 24, 2022, embarked on a protest to demand the dismissal of their Managing Director, Fatoumata Doro.



The workers have laid down their tools over what they described as nepotism and unfair treatment from the MD.



According to CitiNews reports, the workers said the MD since her appointment six months ago has ignored their collective working agreement that contains their terms and conditions of working conditions.



There were about 600 workers, including outstation workers.



According to them, they will not return to work until the MD leaves.



John Ackon who is a staff spoke to Citi News about the reason behind their agitation.



“We are agitating this morning because the new MD who came in about six months ago has decided to show us disrespect and disregard for our collective working agreement and also create fear and panic. For the first time, we have top-level management who have decided to join unions because of fear of the next action she (MD) will take. She has decided to renegotiate every package in the collective agreement just because she has the intention to sack people.”



“She is appointing friends and family and overburdening the institution. We won’t stop until she is gone.”



The workers have resorted to playing football, while others turned to spectators, awaiting the dismissal of the MD.