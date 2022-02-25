GTP staff protest to demand MD's removal

Business News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Angry staff of Tex Styles Ghana Limited (GTP) at Tema on Thursday, 24 February 2022, protested against the new Managing Director of the Company Fatoumata Doro for gross mismanagement and for causing division within the staff union.



The workers clad in red arm bands are demanding her immediate dismissal.



The workers numbering about 600, including outstation workers, say they won’t return to work until the MD leaves.



Instead of working, some male staff resorted to playing football, while others watched on.



The company is the foremost textiles manufacturing company in Ghana established in 1966.



The Company designs, prints and markets GTP and Woodin brands.