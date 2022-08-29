GTA shuts down 11 hospitality businesses over licensing

Business News of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Tourism Authority has closed down some 11 hospitality businesses in Accra for operating without licenses during a compliance enforcement exercise on August 25, 2022.



The Director of Corporate Affairs at the GTA, Jones Aruna Nelson who was part of the exercise stated that the GTA was only seeking to ensure that the businesses followed the due processes and are working according to standards, but not to close down the businesses of the operators.



"We do not intend to destroy their businesses. As much as possible, we operate with the private sector. There is a public-private partnership and so we just want to come together and make sure everyone is working within the standards," Nelson is quoted by graphiconline.com.



He also mentioned that securing a license from the Authority gives you a form of recognition so that you may be able to receive their assistance when needed.



"If you are operating without our notice and something happens to your client, we will not be able to help you.



“Once you are recognized in our books as a registered tourism enterprise and paying the one percent levy alongside your license fee, we are able to come to your aid in any situation," he said.



According to the Ghana Tourism Authority, the businesses were served notice on May 30, 2022, after which the closure exercise was embarked on.



The closed-down tourism enterprises are:



1. Gold 7 Guest house



2. Luna Gardens



3. WoodCote Guest house



4. Kleine Park Event Centre



5. Akorli's Inn Restaurant



6. Akorli's Hotel



7. The Catfish Grill



8. Adziban Fast Food



9. Aduanipa



10.The Cencor Venue



11. Safcal Lodge



Section 25(2) of the Tourism Act 2011 mandates all tourism enterprise operators to ensure that their establishments are duly registered and licensed by the Ghana Tourism Authority.



According to the Act, all tourism enterprises such as hotels, event centres, pubs, nightclubs, movie houses, guest houses and spas, entertainment centres, tour companies, car rentals, travel agencies, etc. are to be registered and licensed by the GTA to enhance regulation.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/IA