GTA gears up for Kwahu Easter celebrations

Business News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Kwahu festival to attract tourists



Paragliding flight costs GH¢550



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the various Assemblies in Kwahu East, West, and South, and the Kwahu Traditional Authority will organize the Kwahu Easter Festival from the 14th to 18th April 2022.



The Kwahu Easter Festival resurfaces this April after 2 years of inactivity due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



Key highlights of the Easter Festival include the Paragliding Festival which has gained international recognition and also helps promote domestic tourism and draw visitors to Kwahu.



The Paragliding Festival celebration which used to be organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with Ghana Tourism Authority, (GTA) Chiefs, and the people of Kwahu, is now being included with Hot Air Baloon similarly to paragliding.



The proposed fee for a paragliding flight is GH¢550 inclusive of an Antigen Test for passengers before they are allowed to fly.



According to Mr. Akwasi Agyemang, the Kwahu Easter paragliding festival has helped tremendously to improve domestic tourism, which is one of the mandates of the GTA, thus creating job opportunities, increased revenue, and enhanced national cohesion.



The Authority in addition will be producing a Kwahu Easter Guide which seeks to inform tourists and the general public about the various events and activities and other vital information about the upcoming festivities. Hoteliers, event organizers, and other stakeholders will therefore have the opportunity to advertise in the guide.



Other activities earmarked for the festival includes Hot Air Balloon, the Kwahu Marathon, a food Bazaar, Kwahu Dwaso, Pool Parties, Musical Concerts, Church Service, etc.



Meanwhile, organisers of the festival will ensure all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly observed throughout the various activities.