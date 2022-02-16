GSE to establish credit rating agency for listed firms by June – Ekow Afedzi

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GSE to finalize process for credit rating agency



GSE to improve credibility of stock market



Ghana Stock Exchange was incorporated in July 1989



Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Ekow Afedzi, has disclosed that his outfit is in the process of finalizing steps to establish an investor credit rating agency.



According to him, the move seeks to improve the credibility of the domestic stock market and trading activities.



Addressing journalists during an encounter in Accra, the GSE Managing Director said the establishment of the credit rating agency is critical for growth and transformation of the stock market.



“There are certain features that will make the bond market more credible. One of them is the credit rating agency because it will help the investor to know the credit rating of that entity before making a decision when it comes to corporate bond or whatever the agency will say could serve as a guide to investors” he pointed out.



Meanwhile, Augustine Simons who is Head of the Fixed Income Bond Market at the GSE on his part said, “To help us develop our corporate market, there’s the need for us to have domestic credit rating agency to help in rating issuers that comes on the market to raise funds. So that gives comfort to investors on where they will be putting their money.”



There are currently about 40 Ghanaian firms listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange who are trading on the platform to develop and grow their businesses.



While the GSE aims to increase the participation of local businesses, it is currently embarking on an educational campaign to woo businesses to list on the local bourse.



The Ghana Stock Exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.