GSE targets more listings with a 3-year strategic plan

Business News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

More companies are being targeted to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Deputy Managing Director of the GSE, Abena Amoah, has said.



The GSE is currently implementing a three-year strategic plan to create awareness and to also attract more businesses can take advantage of the exchange for investment and raising of business capital.



Madam Abena Amoah told Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM “that We launched our three-year strategic plan and our aim by the end of this strategic session is that the stock exchange must be the preferred platform for raising capital and for investment.



“Our strategy is really anchored on a few things. Introduction and diversification of the products on our market is key.



“To this end, very soon we have developed the rules for trading Over-The Counter. So companies that are already public companies like shell but are not listed on the Stock Exchange, we will provide the platform for s shareholder who wants to buy those shares or one who wants to sell those shares to trade those shares.”



She added “It is very important for us to be ahead of the investors needs to provide more products and a wider variety for them.



“We also look at the diversification for the type of companies that are here. We have done well with the financial sector. We need to do more, we don’t have all the banks, we don’t have half of even the insurance companies that we want here so we need to bring on more listings.



“On that, we are approaching the private sector and we are also approaching government and very soon you will see us also launch quite a massive educational marketing campaign to explain more about the stock market and how individuals can make money or can invest and meet thei9r investment targets on the market.”