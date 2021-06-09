GSE records highest monthly trading value of GH¢72m in 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

The Ghana Stock Exchange recorded its highest monthly trading value so far this year, as value of shares traded hit GH¢72 million cedis in May 2021.



This represented a month-on-month increase of 134%.



The month of May 2021 also recorded its second-highest monthly volume of trading of 58.9 million shares changing hands.



The volume and value traded represented an increase of 98% and 134% increase respectively over the previous month.



MTN Ghana’s share was the most active stock on the GSE.



The managers of the exchange described investor confidence as soaring.



This is due to the performance of companies such as GOIL, GCB Bank, Societe Generale, Enterprise Group and Standard Chartered Bank.



Also, the market for fixed income securities such as bonds and bills continued to increase as volumes traded for the year so far reached a little above GH¢92 billion cedis.



This is an increase of 128% during the same period last year.