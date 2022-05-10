GSE, Jamaica Stock Exchange sign MoU to enhance investment opportunities

Business News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

JSE enters historic partnership with Ghana



MoU to open up more investments, JSE Managing Director



GSE, JSE MoU to help develop capital markets, SEC boss



The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) have entered into a strategic partnership agreement meant to enhance a stronger relationship across the stock markets and economies of the two nations.



Representatives from the GSE and JSE on Tuesday, May 10 signed a Memorandum of Understanding to forge the partnership.



This seeks to offer numerous investment avenues for both stock exchanges.



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Managing Director of the JSE, Dr. Marlene Street Forrest described the partnership as a historic one that seeks to link both countries to emerging markets.



She added that the MoU will strengthen South/South Diaspora connections and open up more investments.



“This relationship with Ghana is very strategic to us as we pursue our 2025 vision to expand our borders for growth and sustainability. We believe that this partnership can ensure wealth creation and even further development of our markets from the frontier to emerging markets,” she is quoted by Joy Business.



Managing Director of the GSE, Ekow Afedzie on his part welcome the partnership and commended the JSE for making tremendous progress in the past 5 decades of its existence.



“We are looking forward to the cross-listing and cross-trading activities to come from the partnership. We believe that this collaboration can also lead to further development of our economies -not just in our stock markets but in general investment opportunities across both countries,” he added.



Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh who was also present at the signing ceremony said, “such partnerships with exchanges in other regions will help promote the sharing of best practices and knowledge transfer, which are critical to the development of capital markets.”



The Jamaica Stock Exchange commenced operations on February 3, 1969, making it the first stock market to be established in the English-speaking Caribbean.



The JSE presently has over 100 listed companies and has created other five major markets.