GSA committed to ensuring high standards are kept for vehicle assembling in Ghana

Business News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Automotive companies begin assembling in Ghana



GSA to introduce policy to support Ghanaian artisans in automotive industry



AfCfTA presents a good opportunity to market Ghana’s automotive industry



Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority has expressed commitment to ensuring standards meant for vehicle assembly and production are well oriented and not compromised.



According to Professor Alex Dodoo, the Authority is working towards ensuring the highest standards of vehicles assembled in the country are able to compete in the African market.



Speaking with journalists in Accra, the GSA boss said the introduction and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement offers a good opportunity for vehicles assembled in Ghana.



“In moving the auto policy and developing the auto standards, Ghana was minded by the fact that the AfCFTA Secretariat is here and there’s a huge market for vehicles. So we worked with the African Association of Automobile Manufacturers headquartered in South Africa together to ensure that our standards are highest across the continent,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



“An assembled in Ghana vehicle will sell in any market in Africa. We have also given room to give export certification for all vehicles mono-gated in Ghana. We are encouraging the industry to let government help them to reach the markets in other African countries,” the GSA boss added.



Prof Alex Dodoo on his part also urged players in the automotive sector to look towards making investments in markets of other African countries in order to expand the sector as a whole for the benefit of the continent.



Touching further on efforts to improve Ghana’s automotive industry, Prof. Dodoo said the Ghana Standards Authority will soon introduce a policy aimed at creating opportunities for Ghanaian artisans who will be to manufacture auto components for vehicle assembling companies operating in the country.



“The Ghana Automotive Development Policy realized that assembling vehicles creates jobs, but the real job creation is vehicle components. The GSA is set to launch a national technical standard for precision quality so that people in Suame can produce precision parts for the auto industry. Our artisans are world-class and are capable of producing them,” Prof. Dodoo explained.