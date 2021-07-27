GRIDCo gets new boss

Business News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Director of System Operations at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Mark Awuah Baah has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



According to a circular to staff, Ing. Awuah Baah’s appointment took effect from Friday, July 23.



“This follows the successful end of the tenure of Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah as Chief Executive of the company,” said the circular signed by Board Secretary Monica Senanu, who is also the Director of Legal Services.



“We take this opportunity to congratulate Ing. Mark Awuah Baah on his appointment and wish him well as he begins his tenure.”



It also expressed gratitude to the outgone Chief Executive Officer for his services and contribution to GRIDCo.