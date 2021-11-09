GRIDCo assures Ghanaians will continue to enjoy reliable power supply

Business News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), has outlined its achivements over the past five uears.



GRIDCo in a statement said since its operationalization in 2008 and in particular in the past five years, it has systematically implemented various projects to ensure a robust and reliable National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS).



GRIDCo currently transmits power from 14 power generation companies including Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to 31 Bulk Customers, including Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO).



GRIDCo operates 6,472.23 circuit-km of transmission lines made up of 69kV, 161kV, 225kV and 330kV to transmit power from 3 hydro, 6 renewable and 13 thermal plants with total installed capacity of 5,260.50 MW.





With the support of the Government of Ghana and some international and local financiers, GRIDCo has undertaken some key projects to improve power transmission system in the country.



The projects are at various stages of implementation.



The projects include:



• 330kV transmission line and substations from Aboadze in the south to Bolgatanga in the northern part of Ghana which interconnects with Burkina.



• Accra Central, Pokuase and Kasoa Bulk Supply Points (BSPs).



• Reconstruction of major transmisision lines between Accra and Tema.



• Power supply enhancement to Kumasi and its environs and transmission network

reinforcement in the western part of the country.



The implementation of these and other projects have enhanced the power situation. GRIDCo has also leveraged on its expertise to offer power transmission consultancy services to both domestic and international institutions in the West African sub-region.



Consultancy services provided include engineering and project management, operations and maintenance support and capacity building.



GRIDCo assures its cherished stakeholders of its sustained efforts at ensuring robust National Interconnected Transmission System (NITS) for reliable and efficient power supply for national and economic development.