GRIDCo appoints new HR Director

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has appointed Ms. Florence Nuamah Agyei as its new Director for Human Resources and Services, with effect from June 15th, 2020.



Florence has over 25 years' experience in Human Resources Management and Organisational Development; having served in leadership capacities across several continents.



She was a former Director at the Data Protection Commission, where she consulted on HR, Finance and Administration for the World Bank. She has also worked as Head of People and Organisational Development (OD) at College of Policing, England and Wales as well as in a number of senior HR and OD roles in the United Kingdom.



Jonathan Amoako-Baah, Chief Executive of GRIDCo said:



“We are happy to welcome Florence as a new member of the Management Team at GRIDCo. We look forward to tapping into her expertise in People Management, Organisational development and Growth, to transform the company.



She is joining at an exciting time for the energy sector across the sub-region and her experience and knowledge will prove very crucial in repositioning the company to access the new opportunities in the industry.”



Key among her responsibilities, will be to develop a strategy that transforms and elevates the Ghana Grid Company into a world class organisation and a great place to work.



She is also expected to implement a framework that benefits employees whilst enhancing the organisation’s performance and capability.



Commenting on her appointment, Florence said:



“I am thrilled to join such a progressive organisation with leadership capabilities across West Africa. I look forward to leading the company into the next phase of its People development.



Together with the amazing staff at the company, we can only aspire to greater heights.”



Ms. Agyei is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD). She also holds an MSc. Degree in HRM from Anglia Ruskin Business School (UK), an LL.M from University of Surrey (UK), a Postgraduate Diploma from the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and is also a member of the British Psychological Society (BPS).



She also has a University Diploma in Data Processing from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



She takes over from Wing Commander Samuel J. A. Allotey, who is proceeding on retirement at the end of June, after nine (9) years of dedicated service to the company.

