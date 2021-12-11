GRIDCO announces end to power outages in Ashanti region

Business News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) in the Ashanti region has announced an end to the unstable power supply in the region for industrial and domestic use.



The region in the past month has been experiencing frequent power outages as a result of a broken telecommunication mast that fell on the GRIDCo transmission line from Aboadzi to Kumasi.



Addressing a news conference on the power situation, GRIDCO promised to end the unstable power situation by December 20, 2021.



However, the situation has massively improved in the last three days.



Briefing the media in Kumasi on Friday, the Northern network managing director of GRIDCo Vincent Boakye said, the company has completed repair works and restoration of all the broken transmission lines by the telecommunication tower.



He explained, currently, 330kv shortfall of energy from the Aboadze-Anwomaso transmission line was restored to serve the region on Tuesday December 7, 2021.